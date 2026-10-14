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Saudi Aramco headquarters struck as Houthis intensify attacks on oil infrastructure

Offices belonging to senior executives at Saudi Aramco were struck by Houthi forces in an overnight attack that damaged the oil giant’s headquarters, as escalating regional hostilities continue to threaten oil supplies and push crude prices higher.
Offices belonging to senior executives at Saudi Aramco were struck by Houthi forces in an overnight attack that damaged the oil giant’s headquarters, as escalating regional hostilities continue to threaten oil supplies and push crude prices higher.WS Canva
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