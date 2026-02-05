Savannah Guthrie appeals to possible kidnappers in emotional Instagram video

CALGARY — In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie thanked the public for their support and pleaded for more information regarding her 84-year-old mother’s possible abduction.Flanked by her sister, Annie Guthrie, and her brother, Camron Guthrie, the news anchor thanked the public for “the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy Guthrie.”.“We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them, too,” she said.Savannah Guthrie also said her family was aware of reports about ransom letters sent to numerous media outlets and addressed possible kidnappers.“We are doing everything we can,” she said.“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”Savannah Guthrie went on to describe her mother as a “kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light.”“She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses,” she added.The video came as the search for Nancy Guthrie entered its fourth day.The 84-year-old was reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona, home on Sunday afternoon after she did not show up to a church service.She was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night when family members dropped her off at her home.The Pima County Sheriff’s Department believes she was taken “possibly in the middle of the night, and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction.”Police are also investigating what appeared to be a blood trail found outside Guthrie’s house and have said her pacemaker appears to have been disconnected from its monitoring app early Sunday.In a statement, the department said investigators have not yet identified a suspect or person of interest..President Donald Trump has said he called Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday, offering her and her family words of support and committing to sending more resources to help.“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie and let her know that I am directing all federal law enforcement to be at the family’s and local law enforcement’s complete disposal, immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.“We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” he said.“The prayers of our nation are with her and her family. God bless and protect Nancy.”