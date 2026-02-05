News

Savannah Guthrie appeals to possible kidnappers in emotional Instagram video

In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie thanked the public for their support and pleaded for more information regarding her 84-year-old mother’s possible abduction.
In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie thanked the public for their support and pleaded for more information regarding her 84-year-old mother’s possible abduction.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Instagram
Tucson
kidnapping incident
Truth Social
USA
Trump truth social
savannah guthrie
nancy guthrie
pima county sheriff's department

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news