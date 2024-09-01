Saving Childhood looks to influence Alberta school board elections after court win on Edmonton Christian Schools

Opponents to gender ideology in schools are turning their attention to Alberta school board elections after celebrating a court victory at Edmonton Christian Schools.Back in May, an organization called Saving Childhood began working with a parental group called StandForECS. Their goal was to keep Pride content and related ideology out of Edmonton Christian Schools. Together, the groups collected over 1,000 absentee ballots in support of board candidates who would stand for such values..Parents concerned about progressive ideologies mobilize for board vote at Edmonton Christian Schools.However, at the June 4 annual general meeting, attendees at the meeting demanded that the chair and refuse to count the over 1,200 legally submitted ballots. After an initial refusal by the chair, the opponents prevailed. This allowed the opponents to nominate board members that weren't on the ballot and vote them to victory..Edmonton Christian parents' group says board vote fell to 'angry, radical' mob.In the aftermath, StandForECS organized a petition to the board which gained over 1,048 signatures. They also went to court to ask for the rejected ballots to be counted.On August 23, a judge ruled in favour of the StandForECS. The judge stated that the chair’s initial ruling to respect the ballots could not be legally overturned by a vote of the crowd. As a result, the 3,100-member Edmonton Society for Christian Education had to count the 1,200 absentee ballots. This allowed the board members with traditional values to be elected.Saving Childhood celebrated the verdict in an email to supporters. "We are overjoyed by this news and are proud of the faithful parents of Edmonton Christian Schools who stood for truth and earned this monumental victory for ECS students."The non-profit group Free to Care made similar comments to supporters by email."This ruling will help to ensure that the school starts moving back in the direction of it's biblical foundations. This is a significant victory for the parents of Edmonton North Christian School. It should also be a big encouragement for Christian parents across Canada to keep fighting for truth and biblical sexuality to be taught in our Christian Schools," wrote Free to Care. On its website, Saving Childhood says its goals are toDefend ChildrenSave Girls' SportsBan Child MutilationStop Chemical CastrationEnd Drag Queen Story Hour.The organization aims to support elected officials at all levels of government who will align with their goals and to launch grassroots campaigns to educate Albertans about the dangers of childhood sexualization.Saving Childhood said in its supporter email it is turning its attention to electing school board trustees across Alberta who want to stop the promotion of radical gender ideology in public schools."These school boards have the power to determine which sexual education presenters are allowed to speak at public schools, which superintendent is hired, which flags fly at the schools, and which parental rights policies will be enforced," the organization explained."This next fight will not be easy but we believe it is a battle we must wage for the sake of Albertan children." The next general election for Alberta school board positions will be held October 20, 2025..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.