Alberta Trade, Immigration, and Multiculturalism Minister Rajan Sawhney said she will not be seeking the nomination and re-election to Calgary-North East.
“I will continue to serve as the MLA for Calgary-North East until the end of this mandate,” said Sawhney in a Friday tweet.
Dear Friends,Today, I met with Premier Smith to inform her that I will not be seeking the nomination and re-election for Calgary-North East. I will continue to serve as the MLA for Calgary-North East until the end of this mandate.
Sawhney called serving as the MLA for Calgary-North East and as a minister in various portfolios under former Alberta premier Jason Kenney and Premier Danielle Smith “a tremendous honour and a great privilege.”
The minister thanked Kenney and Smith “for the opportunities they have afforded me to serve in their Cabinets.” She added she will continue to be a strong supporter of Smith and looks forward to the Alberta United Conservative Party forming government again in May.
“I would like to thank my colleagues, my team, my supporters and most of all, my family for their unconditional and unwavering support over the past many years,” she said.
“Finally, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to my constituents in Calgary-North East for placing their trust and faith in me as their MLA.”
Sawhney launched her bid for Alberta UCP leader and premier in June, saying she wants a better future, “not more of the same.”
The race to become Alberta premier went to a third ballot after none of the six candidates reached 50% support on the second.
The leader after the second ballots were counted was Smith with 41.4%. Former Alberta finance minister Travis Toews was second with 29.7%, former Alberta Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean was third with 11.3%, independent MLA Todd Loewen (Central Peace-Notley) came fourth with 7.7%, former children’s services minister Rebecca Schulz was fifth with 7.3%, and Sawhney trailed the pack with 2.7%.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
If I were to guess, she understands that given her stance during the UPC leadership campaign, she is little more than 'burnt toast'.
