Rajan Sawhney

Rajan Sawhney launched her bid to become UCP leader at the Alberta Legislature on Monday.

Alberta Trade, Immigration, and Multiculturalism Minister Rajan Sawhney said she will not be seeking the nomination and re-election to Calgary-North East. 

“I will continue to serve as the MLA for Calgary-North East until the end of this mandate,” said Sawhney in a Friday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest50
guest50

If I were to guess, she understands that given her stance during the UPC leadership campaign, she is little more than 'burnt toast'.

