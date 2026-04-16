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SAY CHEESE!: Liberals spend $1.2M to give cameras to homeless in arts project despite unclear results

Liberal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson
Liberal Housing Minister Gregor RobertsonIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Cdnpoli
Egale Canada
Gregor Robertson
gay homeless veterans
Veteran Homelessness Program

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