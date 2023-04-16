When ChatGPT was introduced to the world late last year, initial users basically took it for a ‘test drive’ to discover its abilities.
ChatGPT is a software program with a massive amount of information that's trained, based on that information, to compose anything from essays to songs, based on input from users.
A CNN report from December said, “After signing up for ChatGPT, users can ask the AI system to field a range of questions, such as “Who was the president of the United States in 1955,” or summarize difficult concepts into something a second grader could understand. It’ll even tackle open-ended questions, such as “What’s the meaning of life?” or “What should I wear if it’s 40 degrees (Fahrenheit) out today?”
“It depends on what activities you plan to do. If you plan to be outside, you should wear a light jacket or sweater, long pants, and closed-toe shoes,” ChatGPT responded. “If you plan to be inside, you can wear a T-shirt and jeans or other comfortable clothing.”
With the beta testing mostly finished, ChatGPT is being put to specific uses by a myriad of users with special needs, including couples planning their weddings.
An example is Elyse Nguyen, who, as her wedding date approached last February, hadn’t written any of her vows and decided to give ChatGPT a try.
“At first we inputted the prompt as a joke and the output was pretty cheesy with personal references to me and my husband,” Nguyen, a financial analyst at Qualcomm, told CNN. “But the essence of what vows should incorporate was there, our promises to each other and structure.”
After making some edits, adding some humour and information of her partner’s likes and dislikes, Nguyen says they ended up using a lot of ChatGPT’s recommendations for their vows.
“It helped alleviate some stress because I had no prior experience with wedding vows nor did I know what should be included,” Nguyen told CNN. “Plus, ChatGPT is a genius with alliteration, analogies and metaphors. Having something like, ‘I promise to be your partner in life with the enthusiasm of a golfer’s first hole in one’ in my back pocket was comical.”
More and more couples are using ChatGPT for help with wedding planning, including writing vows and speeches, drafting religious marriage contracts, and setting up websites for the special day, reports CNN.
An online wedding planning site With Joy incorporated ChatGPT’s technology. Ellen Le recently created some of her wedding planning with the new Writer’s Block Assistant tool on withjoy.com.
Le, a product manager at a startup, told CNN she used the feature to draft an ‘about us’ page and write directions from San Francisco to her Napa Valley wedding.
“I started drafting my vows and when I typed in how we met, it produced this very delightful story,” Le said. “Some of it was inaccurate, making up certain details, but it gave me a helping hand and something to react to, rather than just spending 10 hours thinking about how to get started.”
Vishal Joshi, co-founder and CEO of Joy, said the company started the assistant last month after finding many users had some difficulties getting started and were looking for some help.
“Almost two decades ago, AI enthusiasts like myself and my research peers had only dreamed of mass market adoption we are seeing today, and we know this is just the true beginning,” Joshi told CNN.
“Just like smartphones, if applied well, the positive impact of AI on our lives can far outshine the negatives. We’re working on responsibly innovating using AI to advance the wedding and event industry as a whole.”
Regardless, AI’s potential ramifications on social, economic and security have led to many highly placed high-tech executives and others, including Elon Musk, to sign a petition to put a six-month hold on further development.
It has also caught the attention in the US of Senate Majority leader, Chuck Schumer, who's taking steps to regulate artificial intelligence technology.
“Schumer is spearheading the congressional effort to shape legislation regulating AI and circulated a broad framework among experts in recent weeks,” reports Axios. “The proposal would require: disclosure of who trained the algorithm, and the intended audience; disclosure of the data source; an explanation for how it arrives at responses, and; transparent and strong ethical boundaries.”
Schumer indicated he wants his proposed regulations to be considered urgent and time sensitive, lest other countries surpass the US in such moves.
“Schumer's goal is to develop resilient regulations that can adapt to the advancement of AI technology, and balance security, accountability and transparency with facilitating innovation,” reports Axios.
“He plans to spend the next several weeks refining his proposal with input from academic, industry and government experts.”
