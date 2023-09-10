Janitor
Estrella Herrara Wiki Commons

In 40% of strikes and lockouts in the federal private sector, they use replacement workers, according to Labour department data.

By the end of the year, the Cabinet plans to present a law to stop this practice, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I will opt fall into the disgusting Union rhetoric by calling people who simply want to work, a “scab”, Union personnel have a habit of holding companies and government hostage, unions, like the CBC and the dinosaurs need to go extinct. The only “scab” I can think of is the scab the unions continue to peel off of consumers and taxpayers.

northrungrader
northrungrader

So is Pierre going to vote against the scabs, or vote against the parasites?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Have you contacted your MP to voice how you would like them to vote on this matter? Or you just another whiny crybaby who yaps and complains but does nothing?

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder how the beloved Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party of Canada will vote? With the scabs, or the blood sucking parasites?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

How would Bernier vote? Oh ya, I forgot he doesn’t have a seat in the HoC to vote from and likely never will. “Scabs” how about calling them what they are, people who want a Fing job.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This legislation is just one more example of the Liberal government dividing Canadians; unionized and non-unionized.

As for scab workers, if someone is able and willing to do a job for lower wages or less benefits, then maybe the union has overplayed its hand.

