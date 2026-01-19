Scarborough church investigates theft of sacred relics in suspected faith-based incident

TORONTO — Police are investigating a break-in at St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Forane Pilgrim Church in Scarborough after sacred items were stolen in what church leaders describe as a targeted, faith-motivated incident.According to a press release issued by the Canadian Kerala Catholic Congress (CKCC), the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The stolen items include a relic of St. Thomas the Apostle and the keys to the tabernacle. The church had been elevated to pilgrim church status less than a month earlier.The CKCC, which represents Kerala Catholics across Canada, said the intruder bypassed other items of material value and instead focused on sacred objects. The organization described the incident as a deliberate act intended to intimidate the community and desecrate religious symbols, rather than a conventional theft..In a separate statement, the CKCC said parish offices were also ransacked and important documents damaged, actions it said were aimed at disrupting the administrative functioning of the parish and instilling fear among worshippers.The Mississauga Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy characterized the incident as a “faith crime” and expressed solidarity with parishioners at the Scarborough church. Church officials urged members of the community to remain calm, continue gathering for worship, and cooperate with authorities..The CKCC also called for equal protection and security for all Christian churches, citing what it described as a pattern of recent faith-based crimes affecting Catholic institutions in the Greater Toronto Area. The organization said the matter extends beyond a local incident and is of concern to the broader faith community.Police have not released details about suspects or potential motives and have not publicly classified the incident. The CKCC said it is cooperating with law enforcement and expressed confidence that those responsible will be identified.Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact police.