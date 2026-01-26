Scheer says Conservatives forced pause on Bill C-9 to address bail crisis

Conservative MP Andrew Scheer rejected Liberal claims about stalled legislation on Parliament Hill Monday, arguing that the government — not the opposition — was responsible for delays and that Conservatives had pushed repeatedly to address what they describe as a national bail crisis.Speaking at a press conference, Scheer said comments made earlier in the day by the Liberal House leader misrepresented the pace of parliamentary work and ignored Conservative efforts to fast-track bail-related legislation.Scheer said the Liberals’ response to bail reform was inadequate and blamed the current system on previous Liberal policy decisions. He argued that Conservatives had long called for tougher bail measures aimed at keeping repeat and violent offenders off the streets..According to Scheer, Conservative MPs asked the government 19 times during the fall sitting to pause debate on Bill C-9, a Liberal bill they characterize as a censorship measure, so parliamentary committees could instead focus on bail reform. He said the government finally agreed to do so on the 20th request, allowing debate to shift to bail-related legislation.Scheer also criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney’s record on major infrastructure and national-interest projects, referencing Carney’s earlier comments that large projects could be approved quickly with the passage of Bill C-5. Scheer said Conservatives supported the bill earlier in 2025 but argued that, nearly a year into Carney’s mandate, no major projects have been approved through the federal Major Projects Office and no construction has begun.“Just because a Liberal MP says it doesn’t make it so,” Scheer said, adding that Conservatives were conducting due diligence on government legislation..He said the Conservatives have allowed Liberal bills to advance when they believe those measures would “do no further harm,” while opposing legislation they see as damaging.Scheer said his party is calling on the government to work cooperatively and respect the mandate voters delivered in the last election, particularly on tax relief, affordability, and trade.He noted that the two trade-related bills currently before the House stem from agreements negotiated under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, and said the Carney government has not yet introduced any new trade deals of its own.Scheer concluded by saying Conservative cooperation in Parliament reflects cases where the government has adopted Conservative proposals, while dismissing the Liberal House leader’s claims as inconsistent with the legislative record.