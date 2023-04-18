Poilievre called on people to sign the Conservatives’ petition to save $1 billion and defund the CBC.
While none of these facts should be controversial, Scheer said in Ottawa, “pearls are being clutched and outrage manufactured all because for greater transparency Twitter applied the government-funded media tag to the CBC’s account.”
Liberal MPs said this label is nonsense, an unwarranted attack, and a threat to democracy.
Scheer said the Liberals are acting this way because they benefit from the CBC. The CBC sued the Conservatives during the 2019 election, its president attacked Poilievre, and it carries Liberal messages.
Scheer concluded by saying there's “good news for all those upset and having fits about Twitter’s decision.” The government-funded label will not be around for long.
“After the next election, the Conservative leader will make sure it doesn’t get any tax dollars at all,” he said.
Poilievre said at his Axe the Carbon Tax rally in Ottawa in 2022 he would defund the CBC, which was met with thunderous applause.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
