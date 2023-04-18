Scheer CBC
Saying that the CBC is funded by the government should not be controversial.
Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said it was right for Twitter to slap a government-funded media label on CBC’s account because of its connection to the government. 

“There are simply some facts which should not be controversial,” said Scheer in a Monday video. 

