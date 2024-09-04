SCHOOL MASSACRE: Four dead, 30 wounded after gunman opens fire in Georgia school

It's happened again.A gunman has opened fire inside a US school — this time in Georgia.CNN is reporting authorities told them four people were killed and more than two dozen wounded in an attack at Apalachee High School, in Winder in Barrow County.A student-aged suspect is in police custody.CNN reported Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said authorities are scrambling to find answers — but cautioned that those answers may not come quickly.“We are asking for your patience … please let us get the facts that we need to make sure we get this right,” Smith said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “This is going to take multiple days for us to get answers as to what happened and why this happened.”.He said there are “multiple injuries,” but declined to release a specific number.“What you see behind us is an evil thing today,” Smith said at a news conference.The city of Winder has a population of about 18,338.Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department stands ready to provide resources“I want to address the tragic shooting that occurred this morning at a high school in Winder, Georgia. We are still gathering information, but the FBI and ATF are on the scene working with state, local and federal partners,” Garland said.The attorney general said he is “devastated for the families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy.”“The Justice Department stands ready to provide any resources or support that the Winder community needs in the days ahead.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.