Schow touts 'huge victories' with feds as Alberta unveils fall legislative agenda

Government House Leader Joseph Schow says the government has seen some "huge victories" working with the feds of late.When asked at the press conference announcing the fall legislative agenda on Friday how the government plans to prove Alberta is making progress with its relations with Ottawa, Schow said the government is acting on what Albertans want."We've seen a lot of movement on the nine bad laws. We've seen the memorandum of understanding for a pipeline going to the going to the west," said Schow."These are huge victories, and I credit the premier and her ability to get movement from our colleagues in Ottawa.".He says what Albertans want is "a province that is not being held back by onerous, cumbersome [federal] regulation, and we're being heard by our federal counterparts."The government announced several legislative propositions on its agenda this fall, and "protect[ing] Albertans, their rights, property and personal information will be a major focus of the fall sitting."More specifically, this includes public sector hiring based on merit, protections for data centre development, higher penalties for illegal dumping, and consumer protections for resale tickets and defective vehicles.It also comprises more regulation surrounding certification for childcare facilities, the building of roadways, laws surrounding deepfake content, harsher consequences for unsafe drivers and commercial truckers, protecting freedom of expression at post-secondary schools, updating language surrounding child exploitation, and safeguards to ensure protection of personal information.."Next, updates will be made to the Compassionate Intervention Act to prepare for a successful program launch in 2027," stated Schow.The current act allows family members, guardians, healthcare professionals, police or peace officers to request a mandatory order of treatment for people who have a substance abuse issue that has "made them a danger to themselves or others."Schow also announced Alberta's education system will be "strengthen[ing] provincial oversight, improv[ing] transparency and accountability, and work[ing] to establish consistent standards for student report cards."He claims the changes "build on a record $10.8-billion" given to the education system this year, which was announced in early September..“Alberta continues to move forward as a leader ready to take on the challenges that face us today," claimed Schow in a statement."This legislative agenda will address several of the issues that are top of mind for Albertans, such as building a strong economy, health care, affordability and education.""Earlier this week, we received an overwhelming mandate from Albertans to strengthen Alberta within Canada, and that is exactly what this government is doing.”