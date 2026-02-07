Science advisor warns drone boom makes UFO sightings harder to verify

The rapid spread of consumer drones is muddying the skies and making it increasingly difficult for authorities to distinguish UFO sightings from hobbyist aircraft, according to a memo from cabinet’s chief science advisor.Blacklock's Reporter says Dr. Mona Nemer raised concerns in an Access To Information briefing to staff, warning that cheap and sophisticated drone technology has complicated efforts to identify unexplained aerial objects, particularly at night. “Can we identify these devices at night?” Nemer asked in a memo titled Message From Mona.She noted that drones are now widely available and capable of flying quietly at a range of sizes, from bird-sized machines to vehicle-sized craft. “Can we accurately assess their distance and speed based solely on their lights?” she asked, pointing out that a moving light in the sky could be a low-flying drone or a satellite hundreds of kilometres above Earth reflecting sunlight.Nemer has urged Ottawa to establish a dedicated UFO office to systematically collect and analyze reports of unidentified aerial phenomena. Canada shuttered its last UFO office at the National Research Council in 1995..Federal departments, she said, should establish clear resources and processes for handling reports, compare Canadian practices with those of allied countries and recommend improvements to how sightings are assessed and tracked.The warning comes as drones now outnumber licensed aircraft in Canada. Department of Transport figures show that by 2021 there were roughly 53,000 drones compared to about 37,000 licensed aircraft nationwide.In a report titled Drone Strategy To 2025, the department said Canada’s air traffic management system was never designed for the sheer volume and diversity of drone traffic. The small size of drones, their low-altitude flights, urban use and ability to take off and land almost anywhere all pose challenges for regulators, the report said.Transport officials have floated the idea of a standalone Drone Act to better manage the sector, including assessing whether a separate economic framework is required..Ottawa tightened drone rules in 2019 under the Aeronautics Act, banning operators under 14, requiring registration of drones and mandating completion of a $15 online safety questionnaire. Canadian Aviation Regulations also prohibit flights above 400 feet without federal authorization.Despite the rules, internal research found widespread ignorance among users, with 64% unaware of existing regulations. A 2019 federal study said the civilian drone sector remains in its early stages, with limited data on users.Most owners reported flying drones recreationally, while professional use was dominated by photographers at 25%, followed by roof inspectors at 10% and land surveyors at 8%. About 20% of drone owners were students or retirees.