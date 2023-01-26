"Newsroom leaders in this country need to be thinking about how to create communities around their publications that are willing to invest in those publications either as donors or subscribers," says academic Sean Holman.
A national scientific panel yesterday blamed media misinformation in part on the “journalistic norm” of presenting two sides to every story. The Council of Canadian Academies said publicizing alternative viewpoints on issues like carbon taxes creates a “false balance of perspectives."
“Some journalistic norms contribute to misinformation, such as the tendency to present both sides of a debate as having equal weight, artificially creating a false balance of perspectives even in cases where the science is conclusive,” said a Council report. “The effects of a false balance in media have been observed in public discourse on climate science, genetically modified organisms and nuclear power,” it added.
The report said unnamed media contributed to “creating opposition” to programs like climate change initiatives. “Targeted misinformation campaigns have played a documented role in creating opposition to policies addressing climate change and the widespread and increasing human and economic damage it is causing,” said the report.
Similarly, the Council said misinformation about the safety of nuclear energy and genetically modified foods has harmed efforts to manage nuclear waste and improve global nutrition.
“As science and health misinformation becomes intertwined with ideology and identity it is also increasingly weaponized for political gain, feeding off and contributing to political polarization," they said.
“The proliferation of talk radio, cable news, online message boards and social media likely contributes to the post-truth era in which the validity and legitimacy of information and knowledge institutions in government, academia, science and health care are increasingly challenged,” wrote the Council.
The Council wrote that when presented with comments from an equal number of opposing experts, people tend to perceive lower levels of consensus, even when commentaries are accompanied by data showing that more experts support one side over the other.
“Bad actors specifically target and manipulate media outlets by using journalistic norms and standards to amplify misinformation and extremist messaging and to shift our expectations about what topics of debate in the public discourse are most critical,” it added.
An example cited by the Council was criticism “framing carbon taxes as ‘job killing,’” said the report. “In fact evidence indicates that climate change policies, particularly pricing including carbon taxes, boost levels of employment or leave them unchanged.”
The report did not elaborate. The Parliamentary Budget Office in a 2022 Distributional Analysis Of Federal Carbon Pricing said carbon taxes did in fact have an “overall negative economic impact.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(8) comments
Finally people are once again seeing that science isn't up for debate or questioning or subject to updating without direction from our ruling elite.
Questioning scientists and experts creates an environment where people are not sure what we know or how we know it. Questioning is misinformation, it suggests that scientists do not have divine knowledge, that the experts are not the experts claimed.
Journalists should only be allowed to print or reprint the flattery and fustian found in today's peer reviewed scientific papers.
:S off
The basis of this article is flawed. Science is not clear; never was and never will be. Anybody who claims otherwise is displaying a decidedly unscientific attitude. In support of this position I give you the “scientific” case for Thalidomide. Prescribed by doctors to pregnant women to help with morning sickness. If you’re not familiar with the results, look it up. I give you asbestos “scientifically” proven to be safe insulation and fire retardant to be used in your home. Now it costs tens of thousands of dollars to remove from your home. I give you the climate crisis of the 1970s when “science” assured us that Earth was descending into an ice age and we will all starve to death due to the reduced (or lack of a) growing season. Now we have the accepted “science” that Earth is warming and humans can affect that by paying higher taxes.
Fool me once, science, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.
I refuse to drink any more of the Kool Aid.
This was met with the renamed War Measures Act, last used by Prime Minister Trudeau to punish his political enemies. This time it was used to punish people who even dared donate to the protest, to seize their bank accounts for as little as a $10 donation. Then the paramilitary riot police used loaded weapons on the Canadian citizens to beat, intimate, and end this peaceful protest. Riot horses trampled among others, an elderly native lady on a mobility scooter, then media posted that the horse was not harmed...
Then we had a public enquiry about the Emergency Act, overseen by a rumored distant relative of the current Prime Minister Trudeau who has very close ties to the Liberal Party of Canada, enough that he has donated many times to the party. Close enough that he was appointed by Prime Minister Trudeau. After 29 days of witnesses the reason for the invocation of Emergency Act is somewhere on redacted sheets of blacked out paper. According to Deputy Prime Minister Freeland, also the Finance Minister, the invocation also had something to do with Electric Vehicles. Go watch the first hour of her testimony and count how many times she mentions Electric Vehicles.
So remind us, if we can think for ourselves, why should we believe anything that the subsidized media or the government tells us? Lol
Maybe if the media wasn't paid to push the government misinformation, people with functioning brains wouldn't be so skeptical.
Take the last 3 years. We have a pandemic with an advertising budget? We have a vaccine that is so safe, that the makers, the government, and the people administrating the vaccine are immune from prosecution and responsibility? We are told cloth masks do nothing to stop a virus by the Chief Medical Officer of Canada, then within the month cloth masks are mandatory to stop a virus? We are told protests were stores and homes are burnt, people are murdered, those are mostly peaceful? Then we have the largest, most peaceful protest in the history of the country, were the streets are cleaner, crime rates went down, there wasn't a single pandemic case reported, despite 3 weeks of hugging, singing, handshakes with almost masks visible, and the largest majority of the people protesting about forced vaccinations?
Journalists should not display weight. Just the facts.
This is from the article: 'tendency to present both sides of a debate as having equal weight, artificially creating a false balance of perspectives'
I have not witnessed lately, and presenting of both sides equally. I see attempts from some newsources to do so, but main stream is mostly heavily leaning to one side or the other. The end result is just media wars on one subject.
We dont need that, it creates annoying diversions from the truth.
CBC is case in point. Attack someone using your news outlet, with no evidence. Then 'lets get ready to rumble'..... and off it goes. That is harmful to society.
OFFS... Consensus ≠ science. Why don't these experts understand?
Oh, right... they only understand The $cience™ and dogma,
Just once, I would like to read a story with the headline of "People with common sense .........". Good for the scientists; they've grabbed onto the money pot of climate change and not about to let go. Even if it means spreading a lot of misinformation. Another group of professionals we can add to the pile of "don't trust".
[thumbup] “Some journalistic norms contribute to misinformation, such as the tendency to present both sides of a debate as having equal weight, artificially creating a false balance of perspectives even in cases where the science is conclusive” . Seriously? I am always leery of anyone who is labelled as an "expert" in anything. I did not know science was conclusive, I thought it was always evolving. There has been plenty of misinformation presented by "scientists" which has been proven wrong in the past few years. I think climate change will be one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.