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Scientists hope to be able to recreate taste of original Guinness after 162-year old bottle found by diver

Underwater photographer Stefan Panis hopes his find of an antiquated Guinness bottle may lead to researchers being able to properly recreate the taste of the original beverage
Diver Stefan Panis posing with the 162-year old Guinness bottle he found
Diver Stefan Panis posing with the 162-year old Guinness bottle he found@stefpanis_photography
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