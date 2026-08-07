Scientists hope to be able to recreate taste of original Guinness after 162-year old bottle found by diver

Scientists are hoping to be able to recreate the taste of original Guinness after a bottle over one and a half centuries old was found by a diver off the coast of England.Belgian underwater photographer Stefan Panis found the bottle while photographing a shipwreck off the coast of Dover.In a post on his Instagram, Panis, along with a fellow underwater photographer, is calling the mission to revive the ancient beer "Operation Jurassic Beer.""We are contacting microbiological labs and the official Guinness Archive in Dublin to sterilely extract samples and attempt to resurrect live 19th-century yeast strains. The goal? Unlock the DNA and re-brew this beer exactly as it tasted 162 years ago!" the post reads..Following the discovery of the beer, which still has its original seal, samples from the bottle were sent to researchers at KU Leuven University in Belgium for analysis.If the scientists are successful, then they will be able to successfully replicate the exact taste that Guinness would have had over 162 years ago."There is always a chance that we can recover the complete DNA, and then we can do a small re-brew of the exact beer that was found in the 1860s," Panis is quoted as saying in a BBC article..In the same article, Panis humorously admitted that he is actually not a massive fan of Guinness but said that he would try the recreated ancient beer in a heartbeat.Panis also stated that the liquid inside of the bottle itself may still be drinkable if the bottle remained sealed for that long and no seawater was able to get in.A spokesperson for Diageo, the owner of Guinness, said that their archive team is "liaising with the divers to gather more information and evaluate the find."The bottle was one of an estimated case of 24, with the remaining 23, in whatever condition they're in, still remaining below the sand off the coast of the southeast coast of England.