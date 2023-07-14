The Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society has confirmed that a high-pressure system caused a heat wave in 2021, breaking Canada's temperature record.
“Climate change was not the sole cause of this event,” wrote scientists.
“While no single comprehensive and quantitative theory can be universally applied to all extreme temperature events, heat waves in summer can often be attributed to blocking highs, a high-pressure system that is stationary,” researchers wrote in a Society Bulletin.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the heat wave in British Columbia lasted for six days and caused a lot of problems. It was responsible for 619 deaths and led to many forest fires. During this time, the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada was reached.
On June 29 at 4 p.m., Lytton, BC, reached a daytime high temperature of 47.7 degrees. This broke the previous record of 45 degrees set in Yellowgrass, SK, on July 5, 1937.
Weather and climate factors are complex and should not be oversimplified, said the Bulletin. “There is no doubt that increasing background temperatures due to anthropogenic climate change made this heat wave hotter and therefore more extreme.”
“However, the record-breaking temperatures of recent extreme weather events such as this heat wave are a combination of anthropogenic climate trends and internal variability that has always been able to cause large anomalies in temperature,” wrote researchers.
“Understanding of our complex interacting climate system remains incomplete and quantitative estimates of the contribution of anthropogenic factors to this heat wave have relatively large uncertainties due to the many interacting factors that may play a role, including moisture,” said the Bulletin.
During the Lytton heat wave, the Meteorological and Oceanographic Society stated that the event could not be solely attributed to climate change.
“The driving factors here are not completely understood,” Dr. Faron Anslow, a climatologist with the Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium of Victoria, said in an interview at the time.
“I think, like any event, when you dig into the details, there’s a whole lot to analyze. But we’re virtually certain that climate change played a contributing role here.”
“Interestingly, some people in the climate change denying community have said that we’ve cherry-picked the data,” said Anslow.
“You can look at any event, even the most mundane day, and make it completely unique and unexplainable by anything but an extremely complicated set of processes and thereby isolate it from any broader scale.”
Professor Cliff Mass, a meteorologist with the department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, in a July 21, 2021 commentary, called the heat wave “an extraordinary concurrence of weather features,” a “freak event” that “would have happened anyway” due to natural phenomena.
“Media and politicians are totally obsessed with the negative, particularly in environmental matters,” wrote Mass.
In July 1936, the deadliest heat wave in Canada killed 1,180 people in Manitoba and Ontario, which included 400 drownings.
Daily temperatures reached over 40 degrees, buckling train tracks in White River, ON and forcing factories to close in Winnipeg.
Yes the climate is changing, in Alberta, the Columbia IceFields used to extend to Drumheller and receding began thousand of years back with the most modern "peak ice" recorded in around 1800 and receding as we know it today. So whats to blame for that? Anyone believing what we are seeing is mostly human caused is simply feeding from the concocted news rhetoric as they prefer not to use their brains for knowledge seeking.
“There is no doubt that increasing background temperatures due to anthropogenic climate", “Understanding of our complex interacting climate system remains incomplete and quantitative estimates of the contribution of anthropogenic factors to this heat wave have relatively large uncertainties due to the many interacting factors that may play a role, including moisture,”
Translation, "I will just use big words so the plebs don't notice I contradicted myself and that I am in fact full of $hit and have no clue what is causing the weather" hint, It's called the sun.
[thumbup][thumbup]I noticed that too.
Japan plans on spewing a gazillion litres of radioactive sludge (contaminated water) into the ocean but, at least, we eliminated plastic straws. Thank you, Herr Trudeau.
Anyone for three eyed fish???
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
"Climate change" science is the long con game. Going strong now for six decades. It is making a new class of con men millionaires like Al Gore who mastered the con of "carbon credits" trading.
When you have many thousands of proclaimed "Climate Scientist" all receiving funding to prove a “climate disaster”. None of them are ever going to admit the whole system is so complex as to defy analysis and rule out climate change.
BTW virtually all these climate PhD’s thesis were developed using the fudged data from the East Anglia data, so naturally they all discounted the database was a phoney.
The Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society Will be listed as a terrorist organization in 3-2-1. Justin Castro will not allow this disobedience to happen.
Not to worry. A bit of cash from Trudeau and they will get onboard the WEF agenda.
Lifesite news, has a wonderful article on this Hoax, by a Nobel Prize winner on this very topic. Comments section has other experts weighing in. Excellent article at LIFESITE. Worth a go. Helena Guenther
