The Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society has confirmed that a high-pressure system caused a heat wave in 2021, breaking Canada's temperature record.

“Climate change was not the sole cause of this event,” wrote scientists.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(11) comments

Grinder
Grinder

Yes the climate is changing, in Alberta, the Columbia IceFields used to extend to Drumheller and receding began thousand of years back with the most modern "peak ice" recorded in around 1800 and receding as we know it today. So whats to blame for that? Anyone believing what we are seeing is mostly human caused is simply feeding from the concocted news rhetoric as they prefer not to use their brains for knowledge seeking.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

“There is no doubt that increasing background temperatures due to anthropogenic climate", “Understanding of our complex interacting climate system remains incomplete and quantitative estimates of the contribution of anthropogenic factors to this heat wave have relatively large uncertainties due to the many interacting factors that may play a role, including moisture,” 

Translation, "I will just use big words so the plebs don't notice I contradicted myself and that I am in fact full of $hit and have no clue what is causing the weather" hint, It's called the sun.

Report Add Reply
grandview.67
grandview.67

[thumbup][thumbup]I noticed that too.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Japan plans on spewing a gazillion litres of radioactive sludge (contaminated water) into the ocean but, at least, we eliminated plastic straws. Thank you, Herr Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Anyone for three eyed fish???

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

"Climate change" science is the long con game. Going strong now for six decades. It is making a new class of con men millionaires like Al Gore who mastered the con of "carbon credits" trading.

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

When you have many thousands of proclaimed "Climate Scientist" all receiving funding to prove a “climate disaster”. None of them are ever going to admit the whole system is so complex as to defy analysis and rule out climate change.

BTW virtually all these climate PhD’s thesis were developed using the fudged data from the East Anglia data, so naturally they all discounted the database was a phoney.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society Will be listed as a terrorist organization in 3-2-1. Justin Castro will not allow this disobedience to happen.

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Not to worry. A bit of cash from Trudeau and they will get onboard the WEF agenda.

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

Lifesite news, has a wonderful article on this Hoax, by a Nobel Prize winner on this very topic. Comments section has other experts weighing in. Excellent article at LIFESITE. Worth a go. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply

