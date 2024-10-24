Scotland ruling party claims there’s 24 official 'genders,’ faces heavy criticism from opposition

Scotland’s leftist progressive Scottish National Party (SNP) in guidance issued to various public agencies claims there are 24 “gender” categories to choose from. Categories include "genderfluid", "agender", "questioning" and "pangender,” which means, according to the documents issued by the SNP’s chief statistician, Roger Halliday, the person’s “identity encompasses all possible genders at once."The stance contradicts party leader and First Minister John Swinney, who earlier this year maintained there’s only two genders — male and female. He said at the time “people will debate and discuss that.”The minority government has been on the blunt end of criticism from opposition members and public outrage when they “should be fixing broken public services.”The party published guidance to Scottish public bodies about recording “identities” when citizens fill out federal paperwork with their personal information,” GB News reported. The list was added last week to the government’s formal guidance on the collection and recording of data related to sex and gender, which was initially released in 2021. The time, funds and resources could have been spent on more pressing issues, members of Scottish parliament (MSPs) have argued. Conservative leader Russell Findlay said the progressives’ list was useless "drivel.""The SNP should be fixing Scotland's broken public services. But instead they’re wasting time and money on this '24 genders' drivel,” said Findlay. "Wasting time and resources on this shows how disconnected the SNP government are from the real world and why people are sick of politicians at Holyrood failing to focus on issues that concern them,” said Tess White, Tory shadow equalities minister. “The SNP need to stop playing to the minority and start governing for the majority by showing common sense and focussing on the real priorities of the people of Scotland.”Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser scoffed at Swinney for flip-flopping on the notion there could be more than to genders. "First Minister John Swinney states there are just two genders, but his Government claims 24?” he wrote. “Is he in charge or not? What a complete shambles, but exactly what we have come to expect from this failing SNP administration."Below is a list of the 24 categories the Scottish government calls “genders.” CisgenderTrans manTrans womanNon-BinaryTrans - not otherwise specifiedAgenderTrans masculineTrans feminineGenderfluidGenderqueerQuestioningIntersexAssigned female at birth - not specifiedAssigned male at birth - not specifiedPangenderBigenderAutigenderAndrogynousGender non-conformingDetransitionedNeutralDemigender - femaleDemigender - maleDemigender - not otherwise specifiedHalliday in the federal document, Sex, Gender Identity, Trans Status — Data Collection and Publication: Guidance, claimed the news guidance is “rooted in a set of widely accepted statistical principles.” “Whilst the concepts behind definitions are important, so too is having data that is high quality, and can be used to drive changes and improvements that will save time, money and lives — for the benefit of everyone,” wrote Halliday.