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Scott Moe, Saskatchewan NDP clash over AI allegations in health-care plan

The battle between Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the New Democrats (NDP) over artificial intelligence (AI) took a funny turn on Wednesday night when the premier reposted a screenshot from the opposition party’s health-care plan that appeared to still have AI prompts in it.
The battle between Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the New Democrats (NDP) over artificial intelligence (AI) took a funny turn on Wednesday night when the premier reposted a screenshot from the opposition party’s health-care plan that appeared to still have AI prompts in it.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Saskpoli
Scott Moe
Sask Party
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Carla Beck
Saskatchewan Ndp
Bell Canada
AI data centres
Canada ai data centres
Ai prompts
Thomas Oakley
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