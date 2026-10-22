Scott Moe, Saskatchewan NDP clash over AI allegations in health-care plan

CALGARY — The battle between Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the New Democrats (NDP) over artificial intelligence (AI) took a funny turn on Wednesday night when the premier reposted a screenshot from the opposition party’s health-care plan that appeared to still have AI prompts in it.The screenshot — posted to the social media platform X on Moe’s official account — appears to be from the Saskatchewan NDP’s newly proposed health-care plan that was recently rolled out..“Whoops!” Moe posted on his official X account.“The NDP forgot to take the A.I. prompts out of their “Big, Bold Health Care Plan” before they posted it online. It’s no wonder no one takes the NDP seriously.”One of the points in the screenshot highlighted by Moe as an AI prompt reads: “Cost every health platform commitment against this return-on-investment logic. So the platform's affordability story survives scrutiny from the press and the opposition alike.”The Western Standard ran the words through two AI engines, Grok and ChatGPT, with both indicating that they “read like an AI prompt (or a close variant of one).”When asked, Grok gave around 80% confidence that it was a prompt but added, “the same sentence could equally be a short memo from a political strategist or communications director to a human team.”ChatGPT also said that, if it had to guess, it would “lean toward it being AI-generated text rather than an actual prompt someone typed into ChatGPT.”.Carney government eyes $1.85B Ottawa-area data centre.Thomas Oakley, director of research and policy for the Saskatchewan NDP, told the Western Standard that AI did not write the plan; “our team did.”“We went into rooms right across the province and spoke to people face-to-face — Scott Moe should try it for once,” Oakley said.“This is what the Premier of our province spends his time on? Inventing lies and avoiding accountability? No wonder healthcare here is dead last and getting worse after eight years with him at the helm and 20 years of the Sask. Party.”He also said his party had worked directly with paid researchers on its primary care plan and consulted over 1,000 Saskatchewanians.“The consultation is ongoing and won’t stop until we lead the nation in healthcare like we used to,” he said.Moe and the Saskatchewan NDP have recently been in a heated battle over a massive Bell Canada AI data centre project under construction south of Regina..Bell Canada announces massive AI data centre near Regina in $1.7 billion investment.In September, Moe announced a major expansion of the project, bringing the total estimated capital investment to more than $50 billion, making it one of the largest private-sector investments in the province’s history.The capacity of the project has also been increased from 300 megawatts to 1.2 gigawatts.Moe has said that the project would help Canada with data sovereignty, noting that Canadians’ data is currently being stored at data centres in foreign countries.“Do we want to protect that information, do we want to keep home ice advantage, or do we want to give it away to someone else in another country far away?” Moe asked in a Facebook video on September 15.In response, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck called for a moratorium on massive data centres in September until a formal assessment process and public consultations had been established..Online reaction to Moe’s comments was predominantly one of bemusement, with one X user saying, “You cant make this up! NDP supporters are anti AI while AI has made their entire parties platform! its truly incredible.”.“AI for me but not for thee,” another commentator said, posting a screenshot from an article titled, “Sask. NDP calls for moratorium on hyperscale AI data centres, including Bell’s”.."This is embarrassing on so many levels," Odess Orlewicz, host of Liberty Talk Canada said..Oakley pointed out to the Western Standard that it was “deeply ironic that the Premier who doesn't think Saskatchewan people deserve to be consulted on a 1,200-megawatt AI data centre in Sherwood is now accusing someone else of using artificial intelligence.”“Saskatchewan, you deserve better leadership than this guy. He’s got no plan for healthcare, he’s dusting off the same slogan his predecessors used 20 years ago,” Oakley added.