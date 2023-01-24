Adam Graham before transitioning

 Courtesy Files

A Scottish transgender rapist who attacked two women as a man and changed genders before the trial has been found guilty of the charges. 

Daily Mail reported Tuesday Scottish criminal Isla Bryson identified as Adam Graham when she carried out violent sex attacks in 2016 and 2019 after abusing the victims she met online. 

Reporter (Alberta)

(4) comments

Majder
Majder

It always amazes me when I read opinion poles that claim the majority of females support the soft on crime Libtards/NDP when they are often the victims of crime. I will never understand why females would ever let a male into their washrooms regardless of what said male claims he is.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

The story would actually make complete sense if you were a Liberal.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Since 'it' doesn't consider itself a male and has been found guilty, the court should oblige 'it' and remove the things that make 'it' a male, using a dull blade. The 'naughty bits' can then be stored in a jar of formaldehyde, where 'it' can look at such bits, and ponder if 'its' claim was REALLY worth it!

Of course, in the bizarre world that is the 'West', nothing like this will happen.

gtkeough
gtkeough

I don't believe this sad excuse of a human changed gender at all, as he has proven through his dna to have always belonged to that group called a POS.

