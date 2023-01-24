A Scottish transgender rapist who attacked two women as a man and changed genders before the trial has been found guilty of the charges.
Daily Mailreported Tuesday Scottish criminal Isla Bryson identified as Adam Graham when she carried out violent sex attacks in 2016 and 2019 after abusing the victims she met online.
Bryson, who claimed to have experienced gender identity issues since she was four, began transitioning from a man to a woman after being charged with the rapes in 2020. She denied the accusations, telling jurors any sex was consensual.
There was no reference to her having a gender recognition certificate during the trial.
Bryson is being held in a segregation unit at Cornton Vale women's prison, where she will be risk assessed ahead of sentencing to see where she will serve her term.
“If you accept that evidence, that she is transitioning, that she is aiming to continue on that path to becoming female gender, that goes a long way to acquitting her of these charges,” said her defence lawyer KC Edward Targowski.
Scottish Conservatives Member of Scottish Parliament Russell Findlay said Bryson “decided that he was no longer a man only after appearing in court on a rape charge.”
“We now have the utterly perverse situation where a Scottish court refers to someone who says he identifies as female using 'her penis' to rape two vulnerable women,” said Findlay.
“We warned of the inevitability of this happening if the SNP's (Scottish National Party) gender self-ID law passed, but for it to have become reality is deeply worrying and an affront to the victims.”
The Scottish government approved plans to make it easier and less intrusive for people to legally change their gender, extending the new system of self-identification to 16- and 17-year-olds for the first time, on December 22.
The bill was passed by MSPs in a special extended session after being proposed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon six years ago, after two of the largest public consultations in the history of the Scottish Parliament, and amid a toxic, polarized political discourse.
As a mark of the escalating disagreements surrounding the changes, the debate was disrupted minutes before the final vote by protesters in the public gallery shouting “Shame on you” and “This is the darkest day.”
The first victim recalled saying no multiple times as Bryson raped her when they were in bed together in 2016. The second woman was raped at a flat when they were planning to watch Mean Girls in 2019.
Bryson first appeared in the docket as Graham in 2019. She is taking hormones and seeking gender reassignment surgery.
About 60 protesters gathered outside Cornton Vale in December when transgender pedophile Katie Dolatowski was sent there.
Great Britain stepped in and blocked the Scottish law making it easier for people to change their genders on January 16.
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said he would be making an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent the area’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill from proceeding to royal assent.
“After thorough and careful consideration of all the relevant advice and the policy implications, I am concerned this legislation would have an adverse impact on the operation of Great Britain-wide equalities legislation,” said Jack.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
It always amazes me when I read opinion poles that claim the majority of females support the soft on crime Libtards/NDP when they are often the victims of crime. I will never understand why females would ever let a male into their washrooms regardless of what said male claims he is.
The story would actually make complete sense if you were a Liberal.
Since 'it' doesn't consider itself a male and has been found guilty, the court should oblige 'it' and remove the things that make 'it' a male, using a dull blade. The 'naughty bits' can then be stored in a jar of formaldehyde, where 'it' can look at such bits, and ponder if 'its' claim was REALLY worth it!
Of course, in the bizarre world that is the 'West', nothing like this will happen.
I don't believe this sad excuse of a human changed gender at all, as he has proven through his dna to have always belonged to that group called a POS.
