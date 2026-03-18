News

Scottish Parliament votes no to assisted suicide

A bill to legalize euthanasia in Scotland has been defeated 69 votes to 57.
Scottish Parliament
Scottish ParliamentGrok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Scotland
United Kingdom
Uk
Scottish Parliament
Assisted Suicide
Scottish parliament votes no to assisted suicide
assisted suicide scotland
euthanasia in Scotland
A bill to legalize euthanasia in Scotland defeated
Scotlands votes no to legalize assissted death
assisted death

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news