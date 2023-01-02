Police in Scotland are under fire for referring to pedophiles as “Minor-Attracted People” in an official report.
The MAP term was found in Police Scotland’s year-end report in a section about the European Union’s Horizon Europe Project, which works to prevent child sexual exploitation.
“The project’s main agenda is to develop understanding and approach to avoid the victimization of children by engaging Minor-Attracted People (MAPs) and providing them with the necessary support, treatment, and guidance to help prevent criminal activities,” said the report.
Using the term MAPs to refer to child sex abusers is an attempt by some people to destigmatize pedophiles.
The Scottish police said the term MAP is “commonly used in Europe” and that is why it used the term in official documents.
“Police Scotland does not use the term Minor-Attracted Person,” a Scottish police spokesperson told the Daily Express newspaper.
“The term was used in the commissioning documents for the [EU] consortium and is more commonly used on the continent. In September, Police Scotland representatives successfully lobbied for the MAP term not to be used by the consortium.”
Kenny MacAskill MP (East Lothian) told the newspaper that the term MAPs “disguises” how dangerous child sex abusers are to the public.
“I very much welcome the common sense approach from Police Scotland, though even in commissioning documents these euphemisms should be avoided as they mask the reality and hide the horror,” said MacAskill.
“The term in whatever context is baloney.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives told the Daily Express newspaper that “most Scots will find any attempt to soften the language around pedophilia in official guidance to be deeply disturbing and wrong.”
“Pedophilia-related offences are among the most heinous and unforgivable crimes anybody can conduct, and it is imperative that Police Scotland’s advice reflect this,” said the Scottish Conservatives spokesperson.
A report from Houston’s KRIV news said that MAPs claim they “don’t act on their attraction” so they are not pedophiles. MAPs have attempted to get accepted into the LGBTQ community for being a “sexual minority” but were rejected.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.