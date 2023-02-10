The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) accepted recommendations from a review into transgender inmates and will no longer be putting them in women’s prisons.
“The recommendations relate to information sharing, communication between justice partners, individualized risk assessment, and the admissions procedure,” said Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans Keith Brown in a Thursday letter to Scottish National Party Member of Scottish Parliament Audrey Nicoll.
“As confirmed in the letter, SPS will factor the learning identified from this review into its Gender Identity and Gender Reassignment (GIGR) Policy Review, which is ongoing.”
This move came after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said January 26 transgender rapist Isla Bryson will not be serving time in a women's prison.
Brown started off by saying he has concerns for victims of crime and the distress caused to them. He said it is “important consideration of issues relating to the management of prisoners is measured and does not re-traumatize victims or risk unintended consequences for transgender people or individuals in the care of SPS.”
The cabinet secretary for justice and veterans went on to say transgender people are some of the most marginalized people in society, “and legitimate questions and debate should not fuel a discourse which is harmful to transgender people generally.”
He added he was open to suggestions which could place this debate on a more respectful, calm footing and reduce stigmatization towards transgender people.
The letter acknowledged the work SPS continued to do to fulfill its operational responsibilities while completing the review. It said SPS has considerable expertise in managing, complex, high-profile, and challenging people within their care and keeping others safe.
The SPS executive assured Brown at no time during this period was any woman in a Scottish prison at risk of harm from Bryson. SPS policy was followed during each decision making process and risk assessment.
Bryson remains in a male prison after a rigorous risk assessment process and multidisciplinary case conference. Full multidisciplinary reviews are underway for each transgender person in custody.
“Pending the outcome of the GIGR policy review, protective measures to provide reassurance will remain in place,” said Brown.
The Scottish government approved plans to make it easier and less intrusive for people to legally change their gender, extending the new system of self-identification to 16- and 17-year-olds for the first time, in December.
The bill was passed by members of the Scottish Parliament in a special extended session after being proposed by Sturgeon six years ago, after two of the largest public consultations in its history, and amid increased political polarization.
The issue drew such large disagreements the debate was disrupted minutes before the final vote by protesters in the public gallery shouting “Shame on you” and “This is the darkest day.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
