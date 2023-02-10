Adam Graham before transitioning

Adam Graham before transitioning.

 Courtesy Files

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) accepted recommendations from a review into transgender inmates and will no longer be putting them in women’s prisons. 

“The recommendations relate to information sharing, communication between justice partners, individualized risk assessment, and the admissions procedure,” said Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans Keith Brown in a Thursday letter to Scottish National Party Member of Scottish Parliament Audrey Nicoll. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.