Adam Graham

Bryson committed the crimes in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. 

 Courtesy Police Scotland

Scottish transgender woman Isla Bryson, who was found guilty of raping two women after transitioning, has been jailed for eight years. 

“You see yourself as the victim in this situation,” said Scottish Supreme Court Justice Lord Scott in a Tuesday hearing reported by the Guardian

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

He'll make a fine catcher/receiver.

Report Add Reply

