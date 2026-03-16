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Sean Penn skips Oscars after winning best supporting actor, travels to Ukraine

Sean Penn in One Battle After Another
Sean Penn in One Battle After AnotherPhoto credit: Warner Bros
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Ukraine
Oscars
Russia Ukraine War
Hollywood
Sean Penn
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kieran Culkin

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