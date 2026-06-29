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Search suspended for six missing after charter boat sinks near Vancouver airport

Rescue crews saved four people from the water near Vancouver International Airport after their charter boat sank, but efforts for the remaining six have now shifted to the RCMP. Observers, including Bob Mackin, have highlighted the unusually limited updates from authorities.
A Canadian Armed Forces CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and Coast Guard vessel during a search and rescue operation in British Columbia waters. File photo illustrating the type of assets used in the Strait of Georgia charter boat incident near Sea Island.
A Canadian Armed Forces CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and Coast Guard vessel during a search and rescue operation in British Columbia waters. File photo illustrating the type of assets used in the Strait of Georgia charter boat incident near Sea Island.NATO Association of Canada
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Rcmp
Boat
Bob Mackin
Missing people
Man overboard
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