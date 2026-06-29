Search suspended for six missing after charter boat sinks near Vancouver airport

VANCOUVER — Search efforts have been suspended for six people still missing after a charter boat sank in the Strait of Georgia near Sea Island on Sunday, with the RCMP now leading the file..The boat, which was carrying 10 people, got into trouble and began taking on water around 11:45 a.m. near Roberts Bank according to multiple sources. A nearby civilian vessel reported seeing people in the water without life jackets — particularly hazardous in the Strait of Georgia’s strong tidal currents, cold waters, and busy shipping lanes near the Fraser River outflow.A large rescue operation quickly got underway. Military search helicopters and planes, the Coast Guard hovercraft, lifeboats, and other marine units, including diverted ferries, responded. Four people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital for treatment.The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre later suspended its active search. According to veteran BC journalist Bob Mackin, responsibility for the six missing people has now been handed over to the RCMP..Mackin also raised concerns about the lack of public updates from officials. “This should be one of Canada’s top stories — six people reported missing — and there should have been a news conference by top rescue officials by now. Odd silence or just the usual slow communications by Canadian authorities?” he posted on X..Basic details, including confirmation that a charter boat sank and the numbers of people involved, were released Sunday through statements from the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP. However, as the search continued into the evening and was later suspended, further information on developments, the handover to police, and next steps has been sparse.No comprehensive news conference or detailed briefing from top rescue officials has been held as of Monday morning.The RCMP is continuing to handle the case.This is a developing story.