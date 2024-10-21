Search underway for missing BC camper in Redfern Keily Park

Search and rescue teams are urgently looking for Sam Benastick, who has been missing since a camping trip in Redfern Keily Park, located off Hwy. 97 near the Sikinni Chief area. Benastick, an experienced hiker and camper, was last in contact with his family on October 8, and was expected to return by October 17. His family reported him missing when he failed to come home.Benastick was well-prepared for his trip, carrying a tarp, a black Osprey backpack with red strings, and other camping gear. However, this prolonged silence is uncharacteristic, and his family is growing increasingly concerned for his well-being.Extensive resources have been deployed in the search for Benastick, including Search and Rescue teams and the Police Dog Services Unit. Authorities are asking anyone who has information or who has been in the Redfern Keily Park area since October 7 to contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700.