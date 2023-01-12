Biden's garage where documents were found

 Photo courtesy of Joe Biden, via the New York Post

A second batch of classified documents were discovered in the possession of President Joe Biden, prompting US Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to take over the investigation.

The documents were discovered inside the garage of Biden’s home in Wilmington, DE. The first documents were discovered in November in The Penn Biden Center, an office used by Biden.

JPB
JPB

Well, the one thing we can say for sure is he has great taste in cars!

PersonOne
PersonOne

But Trump is the man who jeopardized the US security. Right.

MLC
MLC

Fortunately, similar to Canada, Pres Biden has a cooperative msm/legacy media that will assist in downplaying the issue while ensuring the Republicans are properly pilloried.

The potentially redeeming factor is that the U.S. has a much larger media that will take an opposing viewpoint and illuminate the subject. Canada has, with some exception, only some generally independent media to achieve this.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The senile old coot has outlasted his usefulness, they will now toss the old communist under the bus, appoint Kamala the new communist as his replacement. I’m not sure who is more corrupt, the US government of tge Canadian government

PersonOne
PersonOne

Im beginning to think they are the same government. And it is run from Davos.

G K
G K

"Biden spends most of his weekends at the home"

Hidden by his handlers so that he can't speak to the press.

