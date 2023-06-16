Taylor McNallie

Taylor McNallie

Another Calgary Black Lives Matter activist has been arrested and charged with a hate crime following an incident outside a city high school.

The incident took place on May 17, outside Western Canada high school, about 10 a.m.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

sort of says it all....

Big10-4
Big10-4

Is she being held on the charges? We have 4 political prisons in AB that have been in jail since Feb 2022 with no charges as of yet.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau committed numerous hate crimes against the “unvaxxed”

Why is that fascist hateful pedophile not in jail?

PersonOne
PersonOne

When will antifa be categorized as a hate group? They are borderline terrorists.

