Another Calgary Black Lives Matter activist has been arrested and charged with a hate crime following an incident outside a city high school.
The incident took place on May 17, outside Western Canada high school, about 10 a.m.
Suspended Ontario student Josh Alexander was handing out Bibles at the time and was met with counter-protesters who support sexual minorities.
Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC) said he was suspended “because he has expressed his belief, during class debates and on social media, there are only two genders, students cannot switch between genders, and male students should not be permitted into the girls’ bathroom.”
Calgary police said in a Friday release the number of protestors fluctuated throughout the day, with an estimated crowd count of 80 people.
"During the event, a fight broke out between several individuals of opposing views. The situation escalated to a physical altercation resulting in a number of individuals assaulting one youth and one man. Officers further separated the opposing groups to increase the distance between them. No further physical altercations occurred during the rest of the event," said the police statement.
Taylor McNallie, 32, was charged with two counts of assault, one count of sexual assault, and one count of unlawful confinement.
"After an investigation by the Hate Crime Prevention Team, hate motivation has been applied to the charges," said police.
She will next appear in court Friday, July 7.
Alexander said he was not inciting the protestors.
"Me and my crew attempted to approach our scheduled protest location," he said.
"However, the sidewalk was being impeded by Antifa."
As well as being a BLM activist, McNaillie has been a visible proponent in the defund-the-police campaign.
Its comes the same week it was revealed BLM YYC President Adora Nwofor was charged with a hate crime charge for allegedly impeding access to a Catholic school.
Nwofor was charged with mischief for an incident on May 26 for allegedly willfully obstructing and interfering with the use of a property for religious worship and educational purposes.
It is alleged she interfered with people’s use of St. Thomas Aquinas School for reasons of bias, prejudice, or hate based on race or ethnicity.
In a court appearance on Friday, the Crown withdrew the charge.
News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief
Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.
(4) comments
sort of says it all....
Is she being held on the charges? We have 4 political prisons in AB that have been in jail since Feb 2022 with no charges as of yet.
Trudeau committed numerous hate crimes against the “unvaxxed”
Why is that fascist hateful pedophile not in jail?
When will antifa be categorized as a hate group? They are borderline terrorists.
