Second Ontario doctor hits up Musk for support battling regulatory bodies post-pandemic

Dr. Mark Trozzi has called on Twitter (“X”) billionaire Elon Musk for support in his case against the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). Trozzi, of Bancroft, is the second Ontario-based medical doctor to be usurped by the regulatory body and call on Musk for assistance in court. Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill of Brampton reached out to Musk to help settle her $300,000 court bill before the March 25 deadline after his promise to help those censored by their employers on the platform. “Dear Elon Musk, I understand that you are the new dragon slayer of covid criminals in Canada: those who weaponized their authority against honest doctors who maintained our oaths, wits, and morals through the covid operation,” tweeted Trozzi. “I have one of Canada's biggest covid dragons, the CPSO, by the tail and I would greatly appreciate your help.”.Gill’s was a failed libel case; the court ordered her to pay $1.1 million in legal fees after she took detractors to court for a smear campaign against the pediatrician after she spoke against COVID-19 mandates. “We will help," Musk replied to her tweet. Trozzi, on the other hand, has filed an appeal with the divisional court of Ontario after the CPSO suspended his license for six months for opposing COVID-19 public health measures. Trozzi, along with fellow Ontario physicians Patrick Phillips and Crystal Luchkiw, earlier said orders were unconstitutional and the CPSO was targeting “anti-vaxxers” and “anti-maskers.”However, the three doctors’ claims were rejected by a CPSO tribunal in January. The college accused Trozzi of “professional misconduct by making misleading, incorrect or inflammatory statements about vaccinations, treatments and public health measures concerning COVID-19 through his email and online communications about the pandemic,” according to the National Post. .After the ruling, Trozzi published an in-depth open letter on the 'Plan-demic,' arguing COVID-19 wasn’t the real threat, but is a “great though evil strategy” by China.“I have resigned all my hospital positions thus forfeiting my entire income. I have sold my house and greatly downscaled my family’s standard of living, while surviving on limited savings and committed myself to do my part to help counter the criminal covid enterprise,” the letter said..“These cherished rights have been denied to Canadians by governments and regulators during the so-called Covid-19 pandemic. Our mission is to restore them by making principled arguments before regulatory tribunals and the courts based on the common law, administrative law, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the first principles of liberal democratic government,” Trozzi’s website states, highlighting his crowdfunding site Justice for Medicine. Musk has yet to respond to Trozzi's plea for help.