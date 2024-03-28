News

Second Ontario doctor hits up Musk for support battling regulatory bodies post-pandemic

Second Ontario doctor hits up Musk for support battling regulatory bodies post-pandemic
Second Ontario doctor hits up Musk for support battling regulatory bodies post-pandemicWorld Council for Health/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Elon Musk
College Of Physicians And Surgeons Of Ontario
Communist Party Of China
Crystal Luchkiw
Dr Patrick Phillips
COVID-19 mandates
Dr. Mark Trozzi
Ontario-based medical doctor
Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news