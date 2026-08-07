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Second SickKids staffer charged in child sexual abuse material probe

Housekeeping employee faces luring and exploitation charges weeks after doctor’s arrest
This is the second time this summer that a SickKids employee has faced child abuse related charges
This is the second time this summer that a SickKids employee has faced child abuse related chargesComposition made from existing images of SickKids hospital
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Sickkids Hospital
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Western Standard
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