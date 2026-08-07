Second SickKids staffer charged in child sexual abuse material probe

TORONTO — A second staff member at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children has been charged with child sexual abuse and exploitation offences, less than three weeks after a doctor at the same hospital faced similar charges.Antonio Alvin Dela Cruz, 55, of Toronto, a member of the hospital’s housekeeping team, was charged by Toronto police with luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, making available sexually explicit material to a person under 18, exposing genitalia to a person under 16, and accessing and possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.Police said their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating in October 2024 after receiving information about alleged online luring. Investigators allege Dela Cruz communicated with a 15-year-old through social media and phone chat applications, made inappropriate comments, and sent explicit images to the minor.A search warrant was executed near Don Mills Road and Highway 401 at the end of July, with multiple electronic devices and documents seized. Dela Cruz was arrested and has appeared in court. The charges have not been tested in court..SickKids said Dela Cruz was placed on immediate leave after the hospital learned of the charges and has since resigned. In a statement, the hospital said there is currently no evidence linking the alleged offences to his role at the institution and that, to its knowledge, he and the previously charged doctor did not know or work with each other.“We acknowledge this news is deeply disturbing, particularly given the recent criminal charges involving a SickKids physician,” the hospital said. “The conduct described in the charges is completely unacceptable and runs contrary to our core values. It represents a profound breach of the trust that patients, families, staff and the public place in the people who work at SickKids.”SickKids noted it maintains pre-employment screening processes, policies and standards of conduct, as well as workplace safeguards and technology controls designed to detect and prevent inappropriate or illegal activity within its systems.“We recognize that even the strongest safeguards cannot prevent every instance of alleged criminal conduct,” the hospital added. “That is why we continuously maintain rigorous controls and strengthen them whenever possible.”.The back-to-back cases at one of Canada’s leading children’s hospitals have heightened public concern over hiring and monitoring practices at institutions that care for vulnerable young patients.On July 21, Dr. Dilan Dissanayake, 44, a staff rheumatologist at SickKids, was charged with possessing and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Police said at the time there was no evidence connecting the material to his medical practice. He was also placed on leave.“The Toronto Police Service recognizes that parents and caregivers are the front line when it comes to protecting children on the Internet and electronic devices,” police said. “We encourage you to remain vigilant in your efforts.”Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police..Toronto doctor at SickKids arrested on child sex abuse material charges