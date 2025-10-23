Second suspect charged in 2023 Fort McMurray homicide

Alberta RCMP have arrested a second suspect in the 2023 homicide of Mark O’Keefe in Fort McMurray. Thirty-year-old Kirby Ronald Spence has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 42-year-old O’Keefe on Dec. 12, 2023.Spence appeared before a justice of the peace and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort McMurray on Friday.This follows the arrest of 29-year-old Victoria Sheila Elizabeth Hilliard, who was previously charged with second-degree murder and taken into custody in September 2025 after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for her arrest. Hilliard is believed to have been in the greater Toronto area prior to her arrest..O’Keefe was found dead on Parsons Access Rd. near Hwy. 63 on Dec. 12, 2023. Police also responded to a vehicle fire on Tower Road the same day, which investigators believe may have been connected to the homicide.Wood Buffalo RCMP thanked the public and media for their assistance throughout the investigation and continue to urge anyone with information about these incidents to contact the detachment at 780-788-4040 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app.The RCMP emphasized that any footage, including dashcam recordings, that could be linked to the incidents is valuable to the ongoing investigation.