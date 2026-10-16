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Secret records reveal Liberal cabinet ministers pushed internet censorship as early as 1995

Censorship
Censorship Courtesy motortion
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Cdnpoli
Paul Martin
Internet Censorship
John Manley
Jean Chrétien
Joyce Fairbairn
Herb Gray
Sheila Finestone
Brian Tobin
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