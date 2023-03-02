featured SEE IT: Car being chased by Baltimore cops hits building causing collapse, pedestrian killed By Dave Naylor Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Author twitter Author email Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Baltimore police chase Courtesy youtube.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A dramatic high-speed police chase in Baltimore ended in tragedy when a fleeing driver hit another vehicle, killed a pedestrian, then slammed into a building, causing it to collapse.The Maryland Attorney General's office said in a Wednesday release, the incident happened on February 8, at 8:55 p.m.A Baltimore officer in an unmarked vehicle saw a black Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen driving in the area. Baltimore chase Officer Devin Yancy responded to the area in a marked police car and attempted a traffic stop but the Hyundai, allegedly driven by 33-year-old Shawn Lee Brunso, fled.CCTV camera footage showed the Hyundai entered an intersection where it collided with a sedan."Both the Hyundai and the sedan struck a pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk before crashing into a vacant row home," said the press release.The CCTV video showed numerous police officers scrabbling to get the drivers freed from under the rubble.The occupants of both cars were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. The pedestrian, 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead on the scene.The driver of the Hyundai was taken into custody by Baltimore police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baltimore Shawn Lee Brunso Alfred Fincher Devin Yancy Baltimore Police Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Follow Dave Naylor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Trudeau gives federal employees a $75K benefit for sex changes BC cannabis company approved to produce and sell cocaine UCP will introduce Bill 8 in spring session to protect firearms owners from Liberal gun grab MORGAN: The Trudeau/CCP chain of corruption MAKE IT STOP! Alberta Emergency Alert test buzzes phones eight times
