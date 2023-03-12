Living room

Living room

 Photos from Rennie & Associates Realty

A penthouse condo at Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim sold for $19.3 million, the most expensive condo sale on MLS in almost a decade.

The 6,500-sq.-ft. penthouse is located near the waterfront in Coal Harbour and features four bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths and an expansive living space over two levels and nearly 3,400 sq. ft of outdoor space, says The Vancouver Sun.

Fabulous views

Fabulous views
Dining area

Dining area
Open spaces

Open spaces

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

All those super-sized, unshuttered windows....

Imagine what you would see if the occupants of this condo didn't understand the concept of discretion.

I won't say more as I am preparing a Sunday dinner........roast beef, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and apple pie....

I'm old school. I was taught to actually cook by my grandmother before the days of political correctness and fast food.

I want my guests to actually enjoy the meal, so I won't discuss the article.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.