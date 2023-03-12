A penthouse condo at Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim sold for $19.3 million, the most expensive condo sale on MLS in almost a decade.
The 6,500-sq.-ft. penthouse is located near the waterfront in Coal Harbour and features four bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths and an expansive living space over two levels and nearly 3,400 sq. ft of outdoor space, says The Vancouver Sun.
The home also has a gym, yoga room and a built-in entertainment system.
But, it was the penthouse’s sweeping views of sea, mountains and sparkling city lights, a triple-whammy of the best views Vancouver has to offer, that cinched the deal for the buyers, realtor Salina Kai of Rennie & Associate Realty told the Sun.
“You get unobstructed views of Stanley Park, the water and mountains in the day and the city lights at night. The views are spectacular 24 hours in this home,” said Kai.
“The ceilings are 21-ft. high and other amenities offered by the five-star Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel, which occupies the first 22 floors of the building, were also selling features.”
The sale is expected to close soon, as all conditions have been cleared said Kai, who declined to disclose information about the buyers, except to say they’re Canadian as the two-year federal foreign buyers’ ban came into effect at the start of the year, says the Sun.
Kai said the real estate market’s strong performance during COVID-19 when foreigners weren’t flying in to buy properties indicates the market is being driven mostly by local buyers.
The $19.3 million price tag is the second highest sale recorded for a condo in Vancouver on MLS, with the record being set in 2013 by the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s other penthouse, which sold for $25.3 million to an unidentified buyer, rumoured to be a Middle Eastern sheik.
The most-recent penthouse was listed for 100 days, finally selling in a multiple-offer scenario, said Kai, as there was another offer for the property at the same time.
“Given the slowdown in the real estate market, the sale was pretty spectacular because there’s a lot of negativity in the market,” she said.
“Nobody has to sell,” said Kai. “Price, of course, is important, but it’s also a bunch of other factors” like the timing of the sale, clauses and conditions.
“These deals are difficult to put together, but exciting when it comes together.”
In 2007, Kai sold the presale units at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. The developer snapped up this unit when the building was completed in 2010, and it hadn’t changed ownership until this sale.
The Fairmont Pacific Rim’s claim to be home to Vancouver’s two most expensive condos may be in jeopardy, however, as there are three other luxury apartments currently listed on MLS that top $19 million.
A penthouse spanning the entire 42nd floor of the next-door Shaw Tower is listed for nearly $20 million, while a 7,200-sq.-ft penthouse atop the Rosewood Hotel Georgia boasting a “games wing” and a 700-bottle wine cellar is on the market for $23,988,000, says the Sun, adding the most expensive condo currently listed is a presale at Westbank’s West End project, the Alberni, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.
The 4,400-sq.-ft, two-bedroom penthouse, has a private glass-bottom pool and 270-degree views of Vancouver, and is listed for $31,880,800.
(1) comment
All those super-sized, unshuttered windows....
Imagine what you would see if the occupants of this condo didn't understand the concept of discretion.
I won't say more as I am preparing a Sunday dinner........roast beef, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and apple pie....
I'm old school. I was taught to actually cook by my grandmother before the days of political correctness and fast food.
I want my guests to actually enjoy the meal, so I won't discuss the article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.