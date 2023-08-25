Sex Cards
Image courtesy of AIDS Committee of Toronto

The Western Standard broke a story in June about the A to Z sex cards brought to a Saskatchewan grade 9 classroom presentation by Planned Parenthood (PP) at Lumsden High School, which led to the Saskatchewan government suspending PP from classrooms only a few hours later.

The sex cards were removed from the organization's website that distributed them. However, the Western Standard obtained a PDF copy before removal.

Using Sex: From A-Z Cards