Self-proclaimed 'Poop Baron of Bankview' wreaking havoc in Calgary

A perpetrator has been leaving full bags of canine defecation on one Calgary resident’s property for the past week, and the Reddit user is imploring him to stop immediately. The user posted pictures of the green poop bags piled on his stairs in the most recent affront — and this time the suspect left a note. “Regards, from the Poop Baron of Bankview,” states the yellow post-it left on the resident’s railing. “There has been a person leaving poop bags on my vehicle and stairs for a week now,” wrote the Bankview resident, adding more pictures in the comments of the abandoned poop bags. “Today a sticky note was left, if this is you please stop.”The Reddit user said they don’t own a dog or any other pet. “I do not know why I or my property is being targeted,” they wrote. “We have camera footage of you. I will post your image on here if it doesn’t stop.” The resident eventually did post surveillance video footage of the suspect, who appears to be a white male in his 20s or 30s. “Has anyone else in the Bankview area been targeted as well?” the Reddit user asked. Social media users in the comments section took a swing at word play. “We must discover who the turd burglar is!” reads one comment. “Isn't he leaving them? More like Turd Santa,” wrote someone else. Others chimed in with the “phantom pooper and the “log lords.”One person in the comments took a much harder line. “If you stop the poop bags now, that'll be the end of it,” they wrote. “Redditors will not look for you, Redditors will not pursue you. But if you don't, we will look for you, we will find you, and we will ask you to cut it out.”“If a sternly worded letter doesn't work, we may escalate to fervent fist shaking!”