UPDATED: 'Semen' squirter nabbed in Edmonton

Edmonton police have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a series of sexual assaults at local shopping centres last November.On Nov. 20, officers responded to a report at West Edmonton Mall where a woman said a man approached her from behind on an escalator and intentionally squirted a substance resembling semen onto her back and buttocks. Police later determined the same man had targeted at least seven other women that afternoon between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., without their knowledge.Investigators linked Jensen Jeffery, 28, to the incidents and arrested him on Jan. 14, 2026. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and released under strict conditions, including a ban on attending any shopping malls, a prohibition on possessing weapons, and a requirement to remain within Alberta unless given court permission..Police also confirmed similar assaults occurred on Nov. 4 at Home Sense on Mayfield Common and on Nov. 8 at Costco on Winterburn Road. Authorities say there may be additional victims and locations yet to be identified.Staff Sgt. Christa Laforce of the EPS Sexual Assault Section called the behaviour “unacceptable” and emphasized that whether the substance was real or simulated, the acts constitute sexual assault intended to humiliate or degrade.Police are urging anyone who may have been targeted in a similar manner to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.