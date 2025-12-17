'SEMEN' SQUIRTER: Police hunt WEM sex assault suspect as Edmonton officers seek more victims

Edmonton police are appealing for additional complainants after a disturbing sexual assault at West Edmonton Mall that investigators believe may have involved multiple unsuspecting victims.The Edmonton Police Service says officers were called to the mall on Nov. 20 after a woman reported being sexually assaulted while riding an escalator. Police allege a man approached her from behind and intentionally squirted an unknown substance resembling semen onto her back and buttocks before fleeing.Investigators later determined the suspect may have followed and approached as many as seven women between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. that day using a similar method, often without the women realizing what had occurred at the time. Police believe the suspect was targeting shorter women in their early 20s with dark hair who were walking alone in the mall.“Our investigation suggests this suspect has likely done this before and we believe there may be other women who were not aware of the assault at the time and only realized after noticing their clothing was soiled,” said Cst. Bryn Petch of EPS West Division..“If you’ve had a similar experience while shopping, we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible.”The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 6-ft. 4-ins. tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red toque, a red plaid jacket, and glasses.Police stress the alleged behaviour constitutes sexual assault regardless of whether the substance involved was real or an imitation.“This behaviour is unacceptable,” said Staff Sgt. Christa Laforce of the EPS Sexual Assault Section. “The context of these incidents is concerning, and acts intended to sexually violate, humiliate, or degrade another person will be treated as sexual assault. We want the public to understand that this behaviour is taken very seriously, and victims are encouraged to come forward.”Anyone who may have been approached or targeted in a similar manner at West Edmonton Mall on Nov. 20 or on another date is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.