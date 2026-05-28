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Senate accused of hiding 200,000 protest postcards opposing Bill C-9

Conservative-appointed Sen. Denise Batters
Conservative-appointed Sen. Denise BattersScreenshot/Twitter
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Cdnpoli
Sen. Tony Loffreda
Sen. Denise Batters
Bill C-9
Sen. Salma Ataullahjan
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