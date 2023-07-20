Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A Senate committee recommended federal action to stop residential school denialism, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The committee heard about ongoing denialism about Residential Schools and that some individuals deny the negative effects on generations of Indigenous peoples,” said the Senate Indigenous Peoples Committee in a report.
“Of real concern to the committee is the small group of vocal individuals who try to undermine survivors’ accounts of the hardships and abuse they experienced at Residential Schools.”
Senators did not define residential school denialism. Hate speech has been an offence in the Criminal Code of Canada since 1970.
The Committee's report said denialism “serves to distract people from the horrific consequences of Residential Schools and the realities of missing children, burials, and unmarked graves.”
It added the committee believes education and advocacy can combat it.
It recommended the Canadian government “take every action necessary to combat the rise of Residential School denialism.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had the Peace Tower flag lowered for 161 days in 2021 after First Nations announced there were unmarked graves of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC.
“I think Canadians have seen with horror those unmarked graves across the country and realize that what happened decades ago isn’t part of our history, it is an irrefutable part of our present,” said Trudeau.
No remains have been discovered in Kamloops to date.
The Canadian government spent $7.9 million for a search of the Kamloops site and $3.1 million for the Residential Schools Student Death Register.
Another $238.8 million was budgeted for the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund, which expires in 2025.
In the report, the committee said it believes this funding provides important support for indigenous communities to investigate and protect burial sites and should be extended into the future.
Senators noted some indigenous burial grounds might be on private lands.
“The committee heard gaps in federal, provincial, territorial and municipal laws may impede the establishment of legal protections for burial sites,” according to the report.
Former University of Calgary political science professor Tom Flanagan said in 2022 allegations of hundreds of graves at residential schools deserve more scrutiny and a physical dig.
Now we have The Thought Laws. Soon followed by The Thought Police to freeze our bank accounts and probably kick us out of our homes. Sound familiar?
An unelected body of appointed cronies recommends censorship.
Just like “vaccine” denialism
What a joke Canada is
Our poisonous corrupt politicians can go fk themselves
They are criminals
I have no doubt there are unmarked graves, even wooden crosses rot and due to federal government and local authorities budgets many were likely never replaced. Didn't the federal government destroy tons of paper documents years ago because storing them was too costly?
That said, any identified "grave" that no one will allow an exhumation, identification, and return to their family local graveyard, is highly suspect. You cannot say this is a grave, but for political purposes, no one is allowed to identify the occupant, or return them to their family. There are thousands of homestead unmarked graves across Western Canada. I know of 2 inside a 5 mile radius where I grew up. When those farms where settled it was a 1 day horse and wagon trip into town, and 1 day back. We are a young country, less then a century ago Tuberculosis was decimating communities. This concerted effort to label all Canadians as evil has to stop. Very little evil exists outside of Ottawa and the large cities that should shame us.
northrungrader: [thumbup]. I agree 100%. What really needs to happen is a requirement that the money given to identify graves be spent for that purpose and there should be a deadline on getting that done. Meanwhile, the Canadian taxpayer continues to be held hostage.
Well I deny it so come arrest me
