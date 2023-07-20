Indian Residential School Regina 1908

Class photo from an Indian residential school in Regina in 1908

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A Senate committee recommended federal action to stop residential school denialism, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“The committee heard about ongoing denialism about Residential Schools and that some individuals deny the negative effects on generations of Indigenous peoples,” said the Senate Indigenous Peoples Committee in a report. 

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Now we have The Thought Laws. Soon followed by The Thought Police to freeze our bank accounts and probably kick us out of our homes. Sound familiar?

guest399
guest399

An unelected body of appointed cronies recommends censorship.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Just like “vaccine” denialism

What a joke Canada is

Our poisonous corrupt politicians can go fk themselves

They are criminals

northrungrader
northrungrader

I have no doubt there are unmarked graves, even wooden crosses rot and due to federal government and local authorities budgets many were likely never replaced. Didn't the federal government destroy tons of paper documents years ago because storing them was too costly?

That said, any identified "grave" that no one will allow an exhumation, identification, and return to their family local graveyard, is highly suspect. You cannot say this is a grave, but for political purposes, no one is allowed to identify the occupant, or return them to their family. There are thousands of homestead unmarked graves across Western Canada. I know of 2 inside a 5 mile radius where I grew up. When those farms where settled it was a 1 day horse and wagon trip into town, and 1 day back. We are a young country, less then a century ago Tuberculosis was decimating communities. This concerted effort to label all Canadians as evil has to stop. Very little evil exists outside of Ottawa and the large cities that should shame us.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

northrungrader: [thumbup]. I agree 100%. What really needs to happen is a requirement that the money given to identify graves be spent for that purpose and there should be a deadline on getting that done. Meanwhile, the Canadian taxpayer continues to be held hostage.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Well I deny it so come arrest me

