Senate committee under fire for video alleging elephant abuse video

A Senate committee has found itself embroiled in controversy after distributing links to a video alleging the mistreatment of animals at a Canadian theme park, sparking the threat of legal action, says Blacklock's Reporter.Trish Gerth, the general manager of African Lion Safari in Cambridge, Ont., expressed concern over the video's distribution, stating, "We are currently seeking legal counsel to address these allegations and are reviewing all our future legal options." Gerth did not respond to reporters' inquiries regarding the matter. African Lion Safari is home to the largest herd of Asian elephants in Canada, totaling 17 individuals.The Senate committee's actions come amidst its examination of Bill S-15, which aims to amend the Criminal Code to restrict the breeding of elephants in captivity. The proposed legislation would prohibit new capture or breeding of elephants or great apes in captivity, with exceptions for scientific research, veterinary care, conservation, or the best interests of the animals.The controversy arose when Fern Levitt, a former CBC documentary producer, emailed the committee with what she described as "new and shocking evidence of unconscionable elephant abuse at the African Lion Safari." Levitt's video, which had not been publicly broadcast, allegedly depicted instances of abuse involving captive elephants at the theme park.Although Levitt did not testify before the committee, she urged committee staff to circulate the video, labeling it as "urgent" and emphasizing its importance in the committee's evidentiary record.The video reportedly included interviews with a former elephant keeper at African Lion Safari, who claimed that staff engaged in acts of cruelty towards the animals, including the use of electric prods, BB guns, and other forms of abuse for their own amusement.African Lion Safari vehemently denied the allegations, stating, "We are not familiar with Ms. Levitt," and disputing the credibility of the former elephant keeper quoted in the video. Charles Gray, elephant manager at the park, testified to the elephants' well-being, stating that they were "doing very well" and enjoyed enriching lives at the park, even during Ontario's winters.The controversy has sparked debate over the treatment of captive elephants and the role of theme parks in their care and conservation. As the Senate committee grapples with the allegations and legal implications, questions remain regarding the welfare of animals in captivity and the responsibility of institutions to ensure their well-being.