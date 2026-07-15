Senate ethics officer says he can investigate Adler's social media posts

Senate Ethics Officer James O'Reilly says he has the authority to investigate complaints arising from information provided by the public or media, but declined to say whether he is examining Sen. Charles Adler's recent social media attacks on Tory leader Pierre Poilievre and other politicians.In a statement issued Tuesday, O'Reilly said the Senate's Ethics and Conflict of Interest Code does not provide a formal complaint process for members of the public, but confirmed his office can launch its own investigations."While the Ethics and Conflict of Interest Code for Senators does not provide a specific mechanism through which individuals other than senators may file a formal complaint, the Ethics Officer certainly considers information he receives from members of the public and media given he does have the authority to self-initiate a preliminary review in cases where he has reasonable grounds to believe a senator has breached obligations under the Code," O'Reilly said."We cannot comment further at this time," he added.Blacklock's Reporter said the statement follows questions over a series of posts made by Adler on his official X account criticizing Poilievre, Conservative MPs and New Democratic Party Leader Avi Lewis.Adler has not responded publicly to requests for comment.The Senate's ethics code, reinforced by a 2019 ruling, requires senators to uphold "the highest standards of dignity," including in their online communications.In one July 11 post, Adler wrote: "If you buy the garbage this desperate loser is selling you're an imbecile."He added: "Somebody needs to tell him to go away. Nobody likes a loser."Following a Conservative defeat in a House of Commons vote on July 7, Adler mocked Poilievre by writing, "Mr. Poilievre is suffering from more shrinkage than George Costanza."Earlier posts described the Conservative leader as "a dud" and accused him of imitating American conservatives.Adler also targeted NDP Leader Avi Lewis..In April, he referred to the "Frankenstein nature of Avi Lewis' stream of consciousness," while another July 9 post claimed Lewis lacked the "moral authority" to lead the New Democrats and called his leadership "a cruel hoax on NDP supporters."Adler sits with the 19-member Canadian Senators Group.Its leader, Sen. Flordeliz Osler, did not comment on the controversy.The Senate's procedural rules prohibit members from using "personal, sharp or taxing language" during parliamentary proceedings.Former Senate Speaker Noel Kinsella noted in a 2012 ruling that only eight decisions dealing with inappropriate language had been issued over nearly three decades because respectful debate has traditionally been regarded as a defining feature of the chamber.