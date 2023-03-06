Senate
The Senate human rights committee outspent all other committees combined last year with a detailed study of Islamophobia. According to Blacklock's Reporter, hearings resume this week after the panel heard from 135 witnesses in five cities.

Records show committee expenses totaled $155,146 last year including $78,575 for hearings in Vancouver and Edmonton. The Western meetings were attended by six senators, six staffers and three interpreters. The panel spent another $77,571 on similar hearings in Mississauga, ON. and Québec City, QC.

