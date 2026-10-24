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Senate investigates leaked euthanasia report

CBC building
CBC buildingCourtesy CTF
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Cbc
Cdnpoli
Euthanasia
National Post
Canadian Senate
Marcus Powlowski
Sen. Denise Batters
Sen. Paulette Senior
Sen. Yonah Martin
Sen. Sharon Burey
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Western Standard
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