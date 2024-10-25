Senate nears approval of April as Arab Heritage Month

The Senate is set to pass Bill C-232, which would designate April as Arab Heritage Month in Canada, a bill that passed the House of Commons with unanimous support. Blacklock's Reporter says sponsored by Liberal MP David McGuinty (Ottawa South), the bill celebrates the contributions of Arab Canadians, marking a month of cultural recognition and inclusivity."We are open to the world," McGuinty remarked during his testimony at the Senate social affairs committee, emphasizing the importance of honoring the heritage of those who join Canadian society. "We are not asking people to leave themselves behind when they join us," he said, underscoring that celebrating diverse identities strengthens community bonds.Sen. Flordeliz Osler (Manitoba) asked how the bill might help reduce bigotry. McGuinty responded, “Celebration of each other…can help undermine bigotry,” adding that while he hopes there are no unintended consequences, Canadians must work openly to foster inclusivity.The Senate’s social affairs panel approved the bill for Third Reading with no objections, setting the stage for final approval. McGuinty, who represents the second-largest Arabic-speaking community in Canada, noted the bill's significance, especially to his constituents in Ottawa South. “This is a great honor,” he said, sharing personal connections within the Arab community and expressing pride in his multicultural district, which represents people from over 116 countries.The bill joins other parliamentary designations celebrating Canada’s diversity, including Black History Month (February), Irish Heritage Month (March), and Indigenous History Month (June). “Arab Heritage Month in Canada would ensure the contributions of Arab Canadians are recognized and shared and finally celebrated across this great country,” McGuinty stated.