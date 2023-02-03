Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 9.54.00 AM
By Matthew Horwood

The Liberal government’s controversial online-streaming bill passed its third reading in the Senate on Thursday night.

A total of 43 Senators voted "yea" while 15 voted "nay" on Bill C-11, titled the 'Online Streaming Act.' The Senate proposed dozens of changes to the bill, which will now return to the House of Commons to be passed.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Now it has to go back to Parliament then back to the Senate? If Parliament refuses to amend doesn't that mean the whole bill fails? We have enough wrong with Canada, we don't need a Ministry of Truth or Enlightenment, especially run by the woke Liberal/NDP government.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

105 Senators, and only 58 ( I think ) voted. What are the rest doing? Lounging around collected $$$ while Canada goes down the drain? NOT one Alberta Senator voted Na. Wake up, the Senate is borderline useless to the voters. Thank you to those who voted NA, those who have our best interests at heart. Wallin and Batters voted NA... btw... Where was Scott Tannas?

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

The Ministry of Truth moves one step closer!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.