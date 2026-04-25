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Senate proposal would make convicted protesters pay prosecution costs amid rising security concerns

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the Art Gallery of Ontario to stand up for their cause.
Pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the Art Gallery of Ontario to stand up for their cause. Courtesy Christian Paas-Lang/CBC
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Cdnpoli
Sean Fraser
Hate Crimes
Rhéal Fortin
Bill C-9
Congregation Schara Tzedek
Sen. Baltej Dhillon

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