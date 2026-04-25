Senate proposal would make convicted protesters pay prosecution costs amid rising security concerns

A proposal raised in the Senate would force convicted protesters found guilty under hate crime laws to cover the cost of their own prosecution, as lawmakers debate new measures aimed at curbing public disorder and intimidation.Sen. Baltej Dhillon told colleagues the idea should be considered as part of a broader push for accountability, suggesting offenders convicted of hate-motivated crimes could be required to repay expenses tied to investigations and court proceedings.“We impose financial consequences on offenders in other contexts,” Dhillon said. “Where hatred is the animating force behind a serious crime, requiring an offender to bear some of those costs is a signal that a community’s safety should not be taken for granted.”The comments come as Parliament studies Bill C-9, which would amend the Criminal Code to restrict public displays of terrorist symbols and prohibit obstruction intended to intimidate people at places such as schools, places of worship and cultural institutions. Violations could carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison.Federal officials have said the legislation would target actions like blocking access points to religious or cultural centres, including doors, driveways and roads, when done for the purpose of intimidation.Dhillon acknowledged the proposal to recover prosecution costs may not ultimately be included in the legislation but argued it should be part of a wider national discussion on enforcement..The issue has gained urgency amid rising security costs for religious institutions. In a submission to the Senate human rights committee, Vancouver’s Congregation Schara Tzedek said it now spends more than $1 million annually on security personnel following heightened threats, including a 2024 arson attack.Rabbi Andrew Rosenblatt questioned why such measures are necessary in Canada.“Why is it in a free society… that we must provide security for the simple act of attending school or synagogue?” he wrote, adding the funds could otherwise support community programs such as education.The debate also highlighted gaps in enforcement data. During earlier committee hearings, Attorney General Sean Fraser acknowledged thousands of hate crimes are reported annually but could not provide figures on how many result in prosecution.Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin pressed the issue, asking whether prosecutions match the number of incidents reported. Fraser replied he did not have the data and indicated the number of prosecutions is likely lower.