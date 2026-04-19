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Senate pushes jail time for copper thieves targeting telecom and power lines

Calgary has seen a surge in copper wire theft in recent weeks.
Calgary has seen a surge in copper wire theft in recent weeks. CBC News
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Cdnpoli
Telus
Calgary Chamber Of Commerce
Bell Canada
Michele Austin
copper thefts
Brian Lakey
Canadian Forces Base Gagetown
Surrey Board of Trade

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