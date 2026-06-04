Senate rejects residential school 'denialism' law after government opposition

The Senate voted down a controversial proposal Wednesday that would have made it a criminal offence to deny or minimize the Indian Residential School system, rejecting the amendment by a 41-32 vote after the federal government signalled its opposition.Blacklock's Reporter says the proposed Criminal Code amendment would have imposed penalties of up to two years in prison on anyone who publicly promoted hatred against indigenous peoples by “condoning, denying or downplaying” the Indian Residential School system.The measure was added late Monday by the Senate human rights committee to Bill C-9, legislation originally introduced to combat "antisemitic" demonstrations and hate-related offences. The amendment surfaced after the House of Commons had already passed the bill on March 25 and after senators had completed extensive committee review, including five days of hearings, testimony from 56 witnesses and consideration of 51 written submissions.Government Representative in the Senate Pierre Moreau said the amendment lacked the consultation and legal review necessary to support such a significant expansion of the Criminal Code.“Senators may have already noticed the online backlash to the amendment has begun,” said Moreau. “I will be voting against.”Moreau emphasized that cabinet's opposition did not amount to a rejection of the amendment’s stated goal.“In opposing this amendment, the government is not rejecting the objective,” he said. “No consultation has taken place and no legal analysis has been conducted.”He added that consultation responsibilities belong to the government rather than Parliament.“As has been reflected in the past, neither the Senate nor the other place is a consultative body. That responsibility rests with the government and cabinet.”.The amendment was sponsored by Sen. Nancy Karetak-Lindell, of Nunavut, who argued that legislation was needed to combat what she described as increasing residential school "denialism" and anti-indigenous hatred.“Denialism is a growing threat, a hateful phenomenon that demands a legislative response,” Karetak-Lindell told the chamber.She said residential school "denialism" can fuel anti-indigenous prejudice, retraumatize survivors and their families, and contribute to racism and intimidation.While senators ultimately rejected the amendment, several voiced support for its intent.“I hope the amendment will pass,” said Senator Michele Audette of Quebec. “We are in 2026.”Sen. Hassan Yussuff, of Ontario, former president of the Canadian Labour Congress, compared residential school "denialism" to Holocaust denial.“Six million Jews died in the Second World War but despite that fact, there are still people who perpetuate the hate that it did not happen,” said Yussuff.“I know we must learn. The treatment of indigenous people in this country is our own responsibility and burden.”