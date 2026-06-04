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Senate rejects residential school 'denialism' law after government opposition

Kamloops Residential School
Kamloops Residential SchoolWS Files
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Cdnpoli
residential school denialism
Bill C-9
Sen. Hassan Yussuff
Sen. Pierre Moreau
Sen. Nancy Karetak-Lindell
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