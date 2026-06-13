Senate report calls for limits on rail and port strikes

A Liberal-dominated Senate committee is calling for new federal powers to curb strikes and lockouts at Canada’s railways and ports, warning labour disruptions are damaging the economy and hurting the country’s reputation abroad.In a report titled Keep Canada Moving, the Senate transport committee said Ottawa must act to make supply chains more reliable.“The status quo is not a viable option,” the committee wrote.The report said witnesses told senators that labour disputes in federally regulated rail and marine sectors have harmed the Canadian economy, disrupted supply chains and damaged Canada’s international reputation.“Beyond the economic impacts, disruptions can have significant consequences for Canada’s critical infrastructure systems and national public safety,” said the report.Ten of the committee’s 12 members are Liberal appointees.Senators recommended creating an independent specialized supply chain tribunal to mediate disputes in the rail and marine sectors.If mediation and arbitration fail, the committee said cabinet should be able to order binding arbitration and prohibit a strike or lockout when it believes doing so is in the national interest.Cabinet has repeatedly relied on Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to end legal strikes in the transport sector. The section allows the labour minister to take measures that appear likely to maintain or secure industrial peace..Those orders have been used to end strikes and shutdowns involving longshore workers at the Port of Vancouver, Teamsters at Canadian Pacific and Canadian National Railway, workers at the Port of Montréal and a dispute at the Port of Québec City.The Senate committee also recommended Parliament clarify the use of Section 107 as unions continue to challenge federal orders in court.“These disruptions or risk of such disruptions have often resulted in slowing or shutting down operations,” the report said.Senators also called for changes to Section 87.4.1 of the Canada Labour Code, which requires unions in strike situations to maintain operations needed “to prevent an immediate and serious danger to the safety or health of the public.”The committee recommended deleting the word “immediate,” broadening the scope of what services could be required during a strike.The report follows testimony from employers who urged Parliament to reduce the economic damage caused by work stoppages.“Strikes have damaging consequences for the economy disproportionate to any benefits a union may ultimately derive from them,” said Jasmin Guénette, vice-president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.