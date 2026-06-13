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Senate report calls for limits on rail and port strikes

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 882 members started striking in Prince Albert, SK, on Oct. 2, 2023.
Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 882 members started striking in Prince Albert, SK, on Oct. 2, 2023. Courtesy Trevor Bothorel/CBC
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